Scarlett Johansson says she’s never tricked her daughter into eating anything healthy

For some unexplained reason, when kids starting seeing green, red, and yellow-colored vegetables mixed in their food- they start spitting and removing them from their meals. Sometimes, even before they’ve tried them. Then parents start trying to figure out how to trick kids into eating them by blending, hiding, or make it a requirement before playing or enjoying dessert. That is, except for Scarlett Johansson. In a new interview with People, the actress said she never had to trick or force her six-year-old daughter Rose Dorothy Dauriac into eating healthy. Instead, she’s letting her palate develop, allowing Rose to figure out what she likes on her own. “It‘s funny, but I think I never really had to trick her into eating healthy,” Johansson told the outlet.



Johansson and her mother

The two-time Academy Award nominee shares Rose with her ex-husband Romain Dauriac, 39, and she uses the same “one bite rule” her mother used. “I think [it‘s best] just letting kids discover food that way without making it feel like a chore — Everybody has a different palate,” she says. Johansson continued, “I’ve never tried to force my kid to eat anything she didn’t like, and I never tried to hide any foods from her because I was trying to pack in an extra carrot. I’m just like, ’If you don’t like carrots, you don’t have to eat them.’ But just offer a variety as much as possible. And then I think, as you get older your palate develops, and you get out of those habits.”

The 36-year-old recently partnered with the company HumanCo for their brand of grain-free organic pizza bites, “Snow Days” and hopes she can help other moms get their kids on the right track when it comes to nutrition. “I think it just made sense, especially because I have a 6-year-old daughter,” the actress said. “I know what it is to look for both of those things, convenience, and the nutrition,” she continued. “And it’s kind of a bare-bones category. You pass the freezer aisle because you think, ‘Oh, I’m going to find something in there that could be [good] on a rainy day,’ but it’s always just... I can’t. And wouldn’t it be so great to just reach in there and just know that you have this trusted brand that’s delicious, and doesn’t make you feel terrible?”

Rose was born on August 30, 2014, in New York City and Johansson and Roman got married that year in October 2014. It was the second marriage for Johansson, who had previously married Ryan Reynolds in 2008. In March 2017, Johansson filed for divorce but has always put her daughter first. In a statement given to news outlets, Johansson made it clear she would protect her from the public writing: “As a devoted mother and private person and with complete awareness that my daughter will one day be old enough to read the news about herself, I would only like to say that I will never, ever be commenting on the dissolution of my marriage.” She is now happily married to Colin Jost.