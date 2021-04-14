The Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama 2019 Gala

Catherine Zeta-Jones reveals her kids are ready to make their acting debut

The actress wants their kids to learn from Michael’s experience, as his father was Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas.

Catherine Zeta-Jones admits her children could become Hollywood stars in the future!

The iconic actress, who recently revealed the secret to a happy marriage with husband Michael Douglas, is now opening up about the future of her 20-year-old son Dylan, and 17-year-old daughter Carys.

Catherine explained during her latest interview that her kids are “extremely bright,” and although they are studying history and politics, they might be inclined to a different profession.

And talking about her own professional career, she says she had an extraordinary journey, but it seems she was afraid of the pressures in the film industry her kids could face in the future.

However the two stars are now acknowledging that “their passion is about acting as a craft and they‘ve done every theater camp.”

Catherine says Dylan and Carys “went off to summer camp every year, to theater camp with all the Broadway kids, and held their own very, very well, I have to say.“

She also confessed that because they both have seen first-hand the movie business, “they know what celebritydom is. They know the good, the bad, warts and all of that.”

The actress wants their kids to learn from Michael’s experience, as his father was Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas.

“In a way, one would think there‘s so many open doors for people to go into the same business as their parents, but in fact, one has to really prove themselves more and it’s hard to be prepared,” she share

