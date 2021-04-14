John Legend and Chrissy Teigen reduce millions of dollars from the asking price of their Beverly Hills mansion

After putting their contemporary Beverly Hills home up for sale at $23.95 million, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen decided to cut off $6 million after months on the market. Now, the asking price is $17.95 million.

The couple bought the property in 2014, according to the Hot Property section of the LA Times. The 8,500 square feet house sits on nearly an acre and has seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms across two stories.

©GrosbyGroup GALLERY



Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Beverly Hills Mansion

Rihanna once owned the home, but the pair made it their own by making dramatic changes, including changing the exterior from white to gray and touching up the interiors with cerused oak floors, hot-rolled steel walls bespoke patterned ceilings from Thailand.

©GrosbyGroup GALLERY



Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Beverly Hills Mansion

The mansion also has a grand parlor with a sculptural staircase under 33-foot ceilings that leads into a great step-down room with a two-story wall of glass. For those who love to cook, entertain and exercise, the property includes a chef‘s kitchen, formal dining room, movie theater, and gym.

©GrosbyGroup GALLERY



Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Beverly Hills Mansion

The master suite features a brass-and-concrete fireplace, a “glam” room, custom closets, a spa bathroom with a marble tub, onyx sinks, and a double shower.

It also expands to one of three balconies overlooking a scenic backyard and a stunning heated saltwater pool, spa, wood-burning oven, and pergola wrapped in vines.