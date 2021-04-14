Rosalía challenges the Twitter algorithm to show her something new and insightful

For many, social media algorithms are more confusing than helpful, and according to Rosalía, they are “boring” too. The Spanish singer recently shared on Twitter how her feed never shows her news and interesting topics, but only the things that she is used to seeing on a daily basis.

Although the Twitter algorithm intends to prioritize recent content, engage users and personalize the overall experience, Rosalía has difficulty finding something insightful. “The algorithm is boring. Why do I want you to suggest to me only what I already have a predisposition to see? Show me what usually doesn’t interest me so that I will learn something new lol,” the “Malamente” interpreter wrote in her personal account.

El algoritmo es un aburrimiento

Para qué quiero que me sugieras solo lo q ya tengo predisposición d ver? Enséñame lo q normalmente no me suele interesar así aprenderé algo nuevo lol — R O S A L Í A (@rosalia) April 12, 2021

Her tweet received thousands of replies and retweets from people who agree with her position, while others also explained to her the reasons. “We have discovered the eagle’s nest. @Twitter is a private company and, as such, classifies the content to have you hooked on its use. This is achieved by selecting topics that may interest you. Your desire to learn, do not give money [to Twiter],” a user wrote.

“So you stay longer there, that’s how the networks are; however, what I personally do is rotate the art accounts that I follow I like things that I would not typically give so that I can give a half turn since they have everything planned, they have studied us,” another person replied.

“Exactly, they have to change that. It is like a mirror that reflects from you what you already know; I would like to think that the Internet is more like an open window to infinite knowledge, these algorithms prevent us from discovering new geographies; I was thinking about this just yesterday, thanks Rosalía!” another person added.

Some fans are not mad at all about having the singer on their feeds. “Because what matters is not that you enjoy and fill yourself with knowledge but that they gain from what makes you addicted, that they detect that you like them and know that they will be able to keep you hooked. But we are happy to have an algorithm just for YOU!” the person said. “So true bestie, you wanna know what’s also a bore? not listening to new music,” a fan said, requesting a new album from the superstar.

Luckily for the singer, not all hope is lost. According to Hootsuite, although the algorithm is unavoidable, Twitter gives people the choice of selecting Top Tweets or Latest Tweets, or in other words, Twitter algorithm or no algorithm.

New on iOS! Starting today, you can tap ✨ to switch between the latest and top Tweets in your timeline. Coming soon to Android. pic.twitter.com/6B9OQG391S — Twitter (@Twitter) December 18, 2018

Latest Tweets shows people their followers’ tweets in real-time, while Top Tweets shows suggestions in what Twitter believes is a better order.