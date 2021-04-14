Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis receive protection against dangerous stalker

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis have received a restraining order against a dangerous stalker, who was allegedly sending disturbing notes to the actress.

The former Hollywood couple requested protection for them and their two children, 6-year-old Otis, and 4-year-old Daisy, following a series of encounters with a 30-year-old man named Eric Nathaniel Fuhs.

The documents filed described “harassment,” with proof included by Wilde from her home security footage, showing Fuhs trespassing the property and leaving notes, stating a false relationship with the actress and director.

The notes also mention her previous relationship with Jason Sudeikis, claiming she “was was unhappy,” and wanted to “start a new relationship with,” Fuhs.

Even commenting about being romantically linked to singer Harry Styles, the alleged stalker states that “Harry Styles got credit for what I was doing.”

The 37-year-old filmmaker had enough of the disturbing behaviour, with one of the notes from Fuhs remarking that “as of March 19, 2021 am now struggling to stay sane whilst being hidden,” referring to the fictitious relationship.

Now that the restraining order has been acquired, the stalker is required to stay 100 yards away from Olivia, Jason and their children.

The two stars called off their engagement last year, however they remain friends and seem to be doing a wonderful job co-parenting.