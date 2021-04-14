Bobby Brown opens up on ‘Red Table Talk’ about the deaths of Whitney Houston and Bobbi Kristina

Bobby Brown sat down with Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris during the latest episode of Red Table Talk to share how he feels about the tragic deaths of his ex-wife Whitney Houston, his son Bobby Jr. , and his daughter Bobbi Kristina.
According to Brown, Nick Gordon, the former boyfriend of Bobbi Kristina Brown, is the person responsible for Bobbi Kristina and Whitney Houston’s passing. The 52-year-old singer believes that Gordon supplied them with the drugs that ended up killing them. Gordon also died last year at age 30 of a heroin overdose.
“He was the only one there with both situations with my ex-wife and my daughter, and they both died the same way,” Brown said. “I think this is my opinion of who I think this young man was being around my daughter and being around my ex-wife.”
Brown also said that Gordon was abusive and controlling, and such alleged behaviors were factors in Bobbi Kristina’s sudden death. “She, unfortunately, was stuck in a relationship, an abusive relationship, with a boy that basically controlled her to the point where her life was taken,” he claimed.
The Grammy-winning singer revealed that he wasn’t able to confront Gordon because he was in rehab trying to find a path to recovery for himself.
Brown said he regrets all the time he spent apart from his daughter because he couldn’t see the warning signs. “I don’t know why I didn’t see it. But we hadn’t been spending as much time together after her mother’s death as we should’ve been.” However, they did plan to reunite. ”The three [or] four months before her passing, we had become closer and closer,” he said. “I know she had a plane ticket and everything ready to come stay with me. It was just a matter of two days before she would’ve been on a flight. Two days before this all happened. If I could just get those two days back, she’d still be here because I would have found out what was going on to do something about it.”
The “My Prerogative” singer said he thinks about Houston and his daughter constantly. “It was rough, and it still is rough. I think about it every day,” he said. “[The pain is] pushed down. I’m keeping it away from me as much as possible because I couldn’t do nothing then, and I can’t do anything now.”
Watch below the full episode of Red Table Talk with Bobby Brown
Bobby Brown, Grammy winner and "Bad Boy of R&B", comes to the Table with his wife Alicia to open up about his...Posted by Red Table Talk on Wednesday, April 14, 2021