Bobby Brown opens up on ‘Red Table Talk’ about the deaths of Whitney Houston and Bobbi Kristina

Bobby Brown sat down with Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris during the latest episode of Red Table Talk to share how he feels about the tragic deaths of his ex-wife Whitney Houston, his son Bobby Jr. , and his daughter Bobbi Kristina.

According to Brown, Nick Gordon, the former boyfriend of Bobbi Kristina Brown, is the person responsible for Bobbi Kristina and Whitney Houston’s passing. The 52-year-old singer believes that Gordon supplied them with the drugs that ended up killing them. Gordon also died last year at age 30 of a heroin overdose.

Bobbi Kristina Brown and Nick Gordon at the 56th Grammy Awards

“He was the only one there with both situations with my ex-wife and my daughter, and they both died the same way,” Brown said. “I think this is my opinion of who I think this young man was being around my daughter and being around my ex-wife.”

Brown also said that Gordon was abusive and controlling, and such alleged behaviors were factors in Bobbi Kristina’s sudden death. “She, unfortunately, was stuck in a relationship, an abusive relationship, with a boy that basically controlled her to the point where her life was taken,” he claimed.

The Grammy-winning singer revealed that he wasn’t able to confront Gordon because he was in rehab trying to find a path to recovery for himself.

Singer Bobby Brown, singer Whitney Houston and daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown arrive from New York City on June 18, 1995 at Los Angeles International Airport.

Brown said he regrets all the time he spent apart from his daughter because he couldn’t see the warning signs. “I don’t know why I didn’t see it. But we hadn’t been spending as much time together after her mother’s death as we should’ve been.” However, they did plan to reunite. ”The three [or] four months before her passing, we had become closer and closer,” he said. “I know she had a plane ticket and everything ready to come stay with me. It was just a matter of two days before she would’ve been on a flight. Two days before this all happened. If I could just get those two days back, she’d still be here because I would have found out what was going on to do something about it.”