Lindsay Lohan bares it all in plunging red swimsuit in Maldives

It’s been 25 years since Lindsay Lohan first made her Hollywood debut--but all these years later, she still looks like she’s in her prime.

On Tuesday, April 13, the actress and socialite posted a set of photos onto Instagram to let her 8.8 million followers know she’s on vacation in the Maldives. She posted several photos in a plunging red swimsuit, taking a dip in a pool with some scenic views.

In one photo, Lohan is rocking a pair of black sunglasses, and in another, she’s baring it all, showing her fresh face with no makeup while she basks in the sun.

After spending most of her life working, the child star has made sure to get a lot of traveling in over the past few years.

Just last month, Paris Hilton revealed on her podcast, This Is Paris, what was going on behind the scenes when the paparazzi snapped the infamous photo of her, Britney Spears, and Lindsay Lohan smiling inside of a car together back in 2006.

At the time, the photo was surprising to fans who believed all three stars were feuding, which led to the picture being dubbed, “The Holy Trinity.”

According to Paris, there actually was some drama going on behind the scenes.

“That was a night that Britney and I went out, and we were at the Beverly Hills Hotel, at our friend‘s party, and we decided to leave to go home,” she explained on her podcast in March. “We were walking to the car and all the sudden got swarmed by tons of paparazzi. Just as we were walking to the car, that’s when Lindsay came up. It was kind of awkward because we were having some drama.”

She continued, saying, “All of the sudden, I looked over, and she’s in my car. We weren’t getting along, so I was polite. It was really hard just to even get out of there, because I couldn’t see just with all the cameras.”

Later on in the episode, Paris explained that she and the Mean Girls actress used to be “close friends,” but things ended up getting complicated. She attributes most of that drama to simply being young and immature.

“She did some things to really hurt me and betrayed my trust, and caused a lot of drama,” Hilton said about Lohan. “So we weren’t friends anymore, and it was kind of like this on and off friendship.”