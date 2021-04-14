David Hasselhoff’s daughter, Hayley, is making Playboy history

Actor David Hasselhoff, who is known for his roles in ‘Baywatch’ and judge on ‘America’s Got Talent,’ has a 28-year-old daughter, Hayley, who is making Playboy history. Hayley is now the first plus-size model to grace the cover of Playboy Germany.

Aside from modeling, Hayley also followed in her parent’s acting footsteps as she is known for her role in the 2010 TV series, ‘Huge’ that aired on ABC Family.

We’re not surprised that The Hoff is a supportive father. Hayley told MailOnline that her famous dad respected and supported her decision to pose for the well-known magazine. “My dad is very supportive in the choices I make for my own career. My mum and my dad are always very supportive in everything that I have done.” The “mum” that Hayley speaks of is actress Pamela Bach.

According to MailOnline, the model shot the Playboy pictures in Paris, France in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 28-year-old said that she had to wear her own lingerie because “her team found it difficult to source items to fit her.”

In an interview with MailOnline, Hayley said she was proud to “celebrate and showcase her body.” “We all have different journeys in the curve industry but for me I started out as a curve model and I am still a curve model today. To see the progression of where I‘ve gone, to where I am today, I think they’re both very, very supportive and they believe in me and all the choices I make in my own career, just like I do for them.”

“At the beginning there were pieces of me like “oh Playboy…” and then I had a think and I was like ‘oh cool!’ I get to make this movement for curvy women during a global pandemic and let them know they have every right to celebrate their bodies,” the 28-year-old continued.

“Looking at those images I have to say there were definitely moments on set where I was apprehensive because it was my first time ever shooting something like this.”