Eva Longoria is excited for music, flavor, and fun at the Reventón De Verano festival: Exclusive Interview

Eva Longoria is ready to help get your summer started. It’s been a long year, but get ready for Anheuser-Busch’s Reventón de Verano virtual festival. Hosted by Lele Pons, and Aj Ramos, the 3-hour festival will bring music, art, flavor, and beer to homes and digital screens nationwide on Sunday, May 2, 6:00-9:00 PM ET. The star-studded celebration features performances from global superstars, and a special culinary lesson from Longoria. Maluma is set to perform music from his album #7DJ against the backdrop of his latest sustainable art gallery with Federico Uribe in Miami. Fans can also expect performances from Prince Royce, Myke Towers, Becky G, Mon Laferte, Sofia Reyes and Lupita Infante, and more. Leslie Grace will perform during Longoria’s “Stella Sessions” with guest appearances by Wilmer Valderrama and Karen Gonzalez. HOLA! USA had the opportunity to talk to Longoria about the special summer event and how her love for cooking all began. Read the exclusive interview below.
“When I was 5 and I was hungry - I made myself an egg - I remember pushing my chair up to the stove because I couldn’t reach, cracking the egg, shell and all into the pan with no oil, nothing and having such a sense of accomplishment like, ‘wow I did that.’” [Longoria]
The live event will begin streaming at 6 p.m. ET on May 2, 2021, at ReventonLive.com and on Anheuser-Busch social channels including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, and YouTube.