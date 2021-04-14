Demi Lovato’s comedic sitcom “Hungry” could be her first regular TV role since 2011

It’s pilot season and Demi Lovato is hoping for that green light! It was announced Tuesday that NBC has handed pilot orders to Lovato’s comedic sitcom “Hungry,” per DEADLINE. According to the description, ‘Hungry’ follows a group of friends who belong to a “food issues group“ as they help each other ”look for love, success and the perfect thing in the fridge that’s going to make it all better.” Lovato would both star in the show and act as executive producer. If the project is green-lit to a series, it will be her first regular television role since Disney’s, “Sonny with Chance.” The actress left the series in 2011 to focus on her recovery and career.

Lovato on “Sonny With a Chance”



The topic is close to Lovato’s heart, the singer has been transparent about her eating disorder recovery for years. Lovato developed bulimia in her preteen years after beginning to binge eat when she was 9, per The Washington Post. She “appeared” to be in good health in her 20’s but the singer told body positivity activist Ashley Graham on her podcast she was still struggling. The actress explained, “I thought the past few years was recovery from an eating disorder when it actually was just completely falling into it.— And I just realized that maybe my symptoms weren’t as obvious as before, but it was definitely an eating issue.” Lovato was now compulsively exercising, “There were times I lived at the gym,” she said. “I’d eat a meal, go work out. And that’s not happiness to me. That’s not freedom.”

The “Skyscraper” singer believes the over-exercising led to “everything else.” “I was just running myself into the ground, and I honestly think that that’s kind of what led to everything happening over the past year,” she told Graham. “It was just me thinking I found recovery when I didn’t, and then living this kind of lie and trying to tell the world I was happy with myself when I really wasn’t.”

Lovato told Ellen DeGeneres in a 2019 interview on The Ellen DeGeneres show that 3 months before her overdose, she relapsed with bulimia. Her near-fatal heroin overdose and admission to rehab in 2018 followed. The YouTube Original documentary series Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil was released March 23rd and is a look into the singer‘s life and the road to recovery over the past few years since her hospitalization. “I had crossed a line that I had never crossed before… I snapped.” After shocking 911 audio from the night of her overdose, Lovato reveals, “I had three strokes. I had a heart attack. My doctors said that I had five to 10 more minutes [to live].”



“Hungry” is a single-camera comedy is written and executive produced by Will & Grace writer Suzanne Martin. Other executive producers include Lovato’s manager Scooter Braun and Sean Hayes of Will & Grace. If the show is picked up it can land on schedule for 2021-2011.