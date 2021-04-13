Lizzo calls out body positivity movement for forgetting about who they were supposed to help

Lizzo is not happy with the body positivity movement and calls out people for forgetting about who they were supposed to help. According to the 32-year-old singer and rapper, those who “co-opted” the movement are focusing on celebrating sizes often described as “healthy” or “normal.”

The award-winning star took social media to highlight a TikTok post in which a woman says, “I really don‘t understand why I can’t just exist in my body!”

In reaction to the video, Lizzo said that it’s “Because now that body positivity has been co-opted by all bodies, and people are finally celebrating medium and small girls and people who occasionally get rolls, fat people are still getting the short end of this movement.”

According to the star, the body positivity movement was created by “big women, big brown and Black women, queer women;” However, they “are not benefitting from the mainstream success of it,” adding that “We’re still getting s--- on, we’re still getting talked about, meme’d, shamed and no one cares anymore because it’s like, ’Body positivity is for everybody,’ ” she said.

The singer believes every person should “be positive about your body” and ”use our movement to empower yourself” while recognizing why the movement exists and respecting a supporting the people who started it. ”Our bodies are none of your f---ing business,” she said in the platform. “Our health is none of your f---ing business. All we ask is that you keep that same energy with these medium girls that you praise. Keep the same f---ing energy.”

“Please use the body positive movement to empower yourself,” she added in the caption of the video. “But we need to protect and uplift the bodies it was created for and by.”

In March, Lizzo also used TikTok to call out the “fake doctors” who diagnose “fat girls who eat healthy and stay active but can’t seem to lose weight.”