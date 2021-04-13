Mark Wahlberg is ready to adjust his extreme workout routine

Mark Wahlberg is making a big adjustment to his extreme workout schedule, revealing he is ready to get back to a normal routine after he finishes his new movie.

The 49-year-old Hollywood star admitted that his wife Rhea Durham is getting tired of his early morning workouts, as he is now used to waking up at 2.30 am every morning to begin his fitness routine.

The iconic actor is constantly updating his fans on social media, posting his gym sessions and inspiring everyone to “put in the work.”

During his recent interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Mark explained that everything started when he was in Europe working in a movie.

Confessing he would go back home to visit his family and would go to bed, but because of the time zone, he would be up for the rest of the night.

“I‘d usually go to bed about 5am and wake up about 12pm then work out and do all my stuff.”

However he is ready to change things, right after he finishes his new film, Mark says he is “going to start getting back to a normal schedule, probably waking up at 6am, like normal people and sleep-in and do all that fun stuff.”