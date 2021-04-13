Kanye West responds to Kim Kardashian’s divorce demands

Kanye West has responded to Kim Kardashian, following the divorce papers she filed two months ago, describing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce.

The 43-year-old rapper seems to be ready to move on, as his legal team recently filed documentation, requesting joint custody of their four kids, 7-year-old North, 5-year-old Saint, 3-year-old Chicago, and 2-year-old Psalm.

Although a date of separation is yet to be listed, the documents are very similar, asking for the shut down of any spousal support request, and for each party to cover their own legal fees.

The former “it” couple reportedly had a prenuptial agreement in place, so financial agreements shouldn’t be a problem.

Especially because it was recently announced by Forbes that Kim Kardashian expanded her fortune from $780 million to $1 billion, making her a billionaire.

The news comes just one month after Kanye was declared to be the richest black man in U.S. history, with a total net worth of $6.6 billion.

And while the power couple have terminated their seven years of marriage following months of speculation, including Kanye’s failed presidential run and family issues with the Kardashian family, close sources report that “there is no drama between Kim and Kanye.”

The 40-year-old mother and entrepreneur is said to be “mostly just disappointed that they couldn‘t figure out how to stay married,” and with Kanye “not willing to do the hard work and compromise,” she is now focusing on her kids and her career in law.