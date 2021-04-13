Justin Bieber admitted that his first year of marriage to his wife Hailey was rocky

It’s easy for us to view celebrities as people who live perfect lives but as we have learned, that’s far from the truth. Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are one of our favorite Hollywood couples and while the famous couple seem to be happily in love, the lovebirds had their share of rocky moments specifically during their first year of marriage.

In a new GQ story that is out now, the ‘Peaches’ singer opened up about him and Hailey being newlyweds. “The first year of marriage was really tough because there was a lot going back to the trauma. There was just a lack of trust.”

“There was all these things that you don’t want to admit to the person that you’re with, because it’s scary. You don’t want to scare them off by saying, ‘I’m scared,’ the 27-year-old revealed.

Justin went on to say that he feels marriage and having kids was a life he was meant to live. “I just felt like that was my calling. Just to get married and have babies and do that whole thing,” he said in the interview. He did make sure to specify that Hailey is not ready to have kids right now but they want them eventually.

“We’re just creating these moments for us as a couple, as a family, that we’re building these memories. And it’s beautiful that we have that to look forward to. Before, I didn’t have that to look forward to in my life,” he explained. “I didn’t have a significant other. I didn’t have someone to love. I didn’t have someone to pour into,” the singer continued.

In the GQ interview, Justin also got deep and opened up about his past traumas and how he handled finding success at such a young age.