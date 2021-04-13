Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song welcome a baby boy!

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song have welcomed their first child together!

The two Los Angeles based stars surprised everyone with the baby announcement, quietly becoming official parents of Dakota, named in honor of Macaulay’s sister Dakota, who passed away in 2008.

Brenda and Macaulay met in Thailand on the set Changeland, however they were declared an official couple, after being spotted together in 2017.

Fans of the Disney star and the Home Alone actor are absolutely loving the news, joking about their iconic characters, London Tipton and Kevin McCallister.

The pair revealed they are overjoyed, adding that they’re healthy and thrilled to welcome their baby boy, with Brenda being a first time mom and Macaulay a first time dad.

if you had told 10 year old me that london tipton and kevin mccalister would have a child together one day i would've been so shocked pic.twitter.com/4YO2ovCvJ1 — umamah (@miasxnicholas) April 12, 2021

It also seems like the couple have been planning to expand their family for a while now, as Culkin mentioned in 2018 when he was asked about his relationship with Song.

“This one‘s a good one, so I’m probably going to put some babies in her in a little bit,” joking ”I mean, we’ve definitely been practicing.”