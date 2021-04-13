Catherine Zeta-Jones turned her massive walk-in closet into a fashion runway

Something we love to see is inside of celebrity homes and especially their closets. It’s a treat to see how Hollywood lives and actress Catherine Zeta-Jones did just that for us when she turned her massive closet into a pretend runway.

On Monday, the 51-year-old posted an adorable video to her Instagram of her strutting down the carpet of her stunning walk-in closet. She played Madonna ’s famous ‘Vogue’ song as she modeled various outfits. Some of the looks the ‘Chicago’ actress modeled included a beautiful blue dress and a pair of black-and-white striped pants with a matching black top.

The mother of two captioned the video, “When in doubt, turn your closet into a runway!! @casazetajones 💕 Love @Madonna #Vogue.”

While we loved watching Zeta-Jones practice her strut in this video, we could not help but notice how fabulous her closet is. As seen in the social media clip, the massive space includes black cabinets, dark carpet, and light walls.

Some of the humorous comments on the actress’ post included, “My first apartment wasn’t that big! 😍.’ Another fan wrote, “🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥serving up the Vogue strut!!!” Another commenter wrote, “Okay but my closet only lets me walk in about 6 inches. Lol.”