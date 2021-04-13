Cara and Poppy Delevingne share a pic of their grandma with a 17-year-old Prince Philip

Talk about a throwback! Cara Delevingne and her sister Poppy shared a black and white photo of their grandma Angela sitting pretty with a very young, 17-year-old Prince Philip. The black and white photo was taken in Italy, on a beach in Venice in 1938. Cara reportedly shared the photo on her Instagram story and Poppy posted it on her page with the touching details in the caption, writing “A 17 year old Prince Philip & my Grandmother in Venice, 1938.” Poppy said that her grandmother thought he would make a very good husband one day, “My cousins remember her saying ‘That after meeting him, she thought he’d make someone a very good husband one day.’ How right she was.” She wrote.



According to Page Six, the photo was taken by Angela’s husband Edward. Just one year after Angela made her prediction, Philip was introduced to his third cousin, Princess Elizabeth when she was just 13 years old. They went on to marry in 1947 when they were 26, and 21. After being married for more than 70 years, the Duke of Edinburgh passed away “peacefully” in Windsor Castle on April 9th, 2021, and is the longest-serving royal consort in British history.

Poppy and Cara’s grandmother Angela was born into an aristocratic family- her father was a Viscount and her aunt was the stepmother of Lord Mountbatten’s wife Edwina, per Page Six. The outlet explains that Loud Mountbatten was Prince Philip’s uncle and the Queen’s second cousin once removed. Angela and Edward shared four children, and their son Charles is the father of the famous Delevingne sisters. The couple was married for 37 years until he passed away in 1974. Angela passed away in 2015 at the age of 102.