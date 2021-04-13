Lisa Rinna agrees that Scott Disick is ‘too old’ to be with her daughter Amelia in first look at RHOBH trailer

Lisa Rinna has been relatively quiet when it comes to her 19-year-old daughter Amelia Hamlin and Scott Disick’s, 37, relationship but it looks like she was just saving it for the camera. A trailer for Season 11 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills dropped Monday, April 12th and includes the women’s usual shenanigans like calling each other jealous but at one point Lisa is seen FaceTiming her daughter Amelia who tells her she is going with her “friend,” whispering the name “Scott.”

©GettyImages



The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Lisa made a concerned look before cutting to a scene with her and the rest of the housewives drinking champagne, talking about the situation. Her castmate Kyle Richards holds nothing back, exclaiming, “He’s too damn old!” Rina shouted back in agreement “I know!” Richards kept making her point, adding “and he’s got, three kids,” referencing Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign Disick 6, whom he shares with his ex, Kourtney Kardashian.

The trailer certainly looks juicy but time will tell if her opinion of Scott is negative or positive as the season goes on. Lisa first broke her silence on Instagram last week with a photo of Amelia and Scott, who was wearing a bucket hat from his brand, Talentless, walking hand in hand. Lisa added, “Welp we both seem to share a love of bucket hats.”

©GrosbyGroup



Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin



Even if Lisa was to disapprove of Amelia and Scott’s 18 year age gap, Amelia has made it clear she doesn’t care what people think. In March she responded to comments on a post from the Best of Bravo Instagram account that had pics of her sitting on his lap, writing, “Everyone can calm down.” She later posted a picture of them at dinner and called him her “dream man,” per Page Six.