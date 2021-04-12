Janet Jackson is auctioning off her wedding dress, music video costumes, and more

Singer Janet Jackson is looking to put things up for auction, including some very personal items. The 54-year-old is holding a Julien’s Auction next month, which is an official auction designed for celebrities to safely sell their possessions.

One of the many sentimental items Jackson is looking to auction off is her wedding dress from her 1991 wedding to dancer Rene Elizondo Jr. In addition to her dress, the ‘Scream’ singer also collected items from her four decade music career such as the futuristic outfits the singer wore in the ‘Scream’ music video she starred in along with her late brother, Michael Jackson to include in the auction.

Other items in Jackson’s auction include her military jacket from her ‘Rhythm Nation’ music video, her single hoop earring with a hanging key, furniture, jewelry, and costumes from her tours and music videos for the songs ‘Control,’ ‘Nasty,’ and ‘What Have You Done For Me Lately,’ according to Yahoo! Style.

“Janet has never done anything like this before,” Martin Nolan, executive director of Julien‘s Auctions, told The Observer. ”We’ve approached her so many times, and it has always been very hard to find anything at auction from her because she kept and archived everything.”

“She‘s had this stuff in storage for years, and in her homes in Los Angeles, New York and London. She’s been incredibly hands-on with sending personal notes on each piece, remembering what she wore and when, which we’ve included in the catalogue. She now feels it’s time to let go,” added Nolan.