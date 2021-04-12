Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa are expecting twin boys!

Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa revealed that they are expecting twin boys.

The 40-year-old TV host and the 30-year-old DJ announced the good news over the weekend, with Abby posting the sweetest maternity photos from their recent shoot, and Cannon describing them as “miracle babies.”

Abby posed with her baby bump, wearing a pearl-beaded chest piece, paired with a long white dress.

©Aleah Clark





She also shared how grateful she is to be expecting twins, writing a beautiful message to them, stating “thank you for choosing me to be your Mommy. I know the Lord has destined me and prepared me for the gift of not one but two little angels.”

©Aleah Clark





This is not the first time Nick is expecting twins, sharing 9-year-old Monroe and Moroccan with his ex-wife, the iconic Mariah Carey.

He is also father to 4-year-old Golden Cannon and new born Powerful Queen, from his relationship with model Brittany Bell.