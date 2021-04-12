Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa

BABY NEWS

Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa are expecting twin boys!

This is not the first time Nick is expecting twins, sharing 9-year-old Monroe and Moroccan with his ex-wife, the iconic Mariah Carey.

Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa revealed that they are expecting twin boys.

Loading the player...

The 40-year-old TV host and the 30-year-old DJ announced the good news over the weekend, with Abby posting the sweetest maternity photos from their recent shoot, and Cannon describing them as “miracle babies.”

Abby posed with her baby bump, wearing a pearl-beaded chest piece, paired with a long white dress.

Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa©Aleah Clark

She also shared how grateful she is to be expecting twins, writing a beautiful message to them, stating “thank you for choosing me to be your Mommy. I know the Lord has destined me and prepared me for the gift of not one but two little angels.”

Abby De La Rosa on Instagram©Aleah Clark

This is not the first time Nick is expecting twins, sharing 9-year-old Monroe and Moroccan with his ex-wife, the iconic Mariah Carey.

He is also father to 4-year-old Golden Cannon and new born Powerful Queen, from his relationship with model Brittany Bell.

Dem Babies Sixth Birthday Bash - Mariah Carey And Nick Cannon Celebrate Their Twins Sixth Birthday©GettyImages

De La Rosa also admitted in her sweet note to her children, that she prays “God give you both the strength to walk brave and boldly in your individual truth just like your Daddy,” in reference to Nick.

She also confessed her excitement to meet them and admitted they are already so loved, adding that she will always support them “in complete unison” with Cannon.

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
read more