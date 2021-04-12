Here’s why Jennifer Lopez’s latest post has fans questioning her relationship status

Jennifer Lopez’s relationship with Alex Rodriguez has been the topic of headlines for weeks now, and even though reports say they’re working through things, a recent post from the singing sensation has fans wondering if they’ve already called it quits.

On Saturday, April 10, the actress posted a slideshow of photos to her Instagram page from the location of her upcoming movie, Shotgun Wedding. In the pictures, J.Lo is dressed casually in a white crop top and some cream-colored joggers. She finished off the look with a few accessories, wearing a stack of gold bracelets, a pendant necklace, and a diamond ring on her right hand--but what fans really had their eyes on was her left hand, from which her stunning emerald-cut engagement ring was noticeably missing.

“Keep calm and work on the weekend ✨,” she wrote in her caption.

While fans are always keeping an eye on celebrities and their relationship status, those who love J.Lo and A-Rod are paying close attention to these two after reports of a split emerged last month.

In March, it was reported that the powerhouse couple called it quits after four years together, but less than 24 hours later, they put those rumors to rest and revealed that they were, indeed, still together.

“All reports are inaccurate,” the pair said in a joint statement at the time. “We are working through some things.”

A couple days after that, the pair reunited in the Dominican Republic-- where J.Lo is filming her new movie--and they were photographed packing on the PDA.

“Alex remains committed to working on things with Jennifer,” a source told E! News at the time. “It was important to Jennifer that Alex stepped up in a public way and showed his level of commitment to her with a trip to see her while working. Jennifer appreciates big gestures like these.”