Here’s how celebrities celebrated national pet day with their furry friends

Yesterday was National Pet Day and the stars did not waste any time taking to their social media accounts to post about their fur babies. Actresses Jennifer Garner , Kate Beckinsale , and others showed their appreciation for their pets in both funny and heartwarming ways.

Garner took to Instagram to share a hilarious video of her and her cat in honor of the day. The video that was captioned, “Happy Pet Day to Moose. 😻 #NationalPetDay,” showed the ‘Yes Day’ actress holding her cat like a baby while doing laundry in her home’s laundry room. As she’s rocking her fur baby, the cat suddenly leaps out of her arms and onto a pile of laundry. Just as the cat hits the pile of folded clothes, it looks like he fell to the floor.

The video received over two million likes and received comments such as, “Bahahahah oh noooo😂.” Another comment read, “Ah man. They always hit a freshly folded pile on the way down!” “Hahaha moose the true star of the show 😂🌟,” wrote another commenter.

Beckinsale was another celebrity who posted a hilarious tribute to her pet. A post filled with several videos and short clips of the actress singing to her furry friend, Beckinsale wrote, “Every day is #nationalpetday 💕.”