Karlie Kloss happily strolled around New York City one month after giving birth

Back in March, supermodel Karlie Kloss and husband Joshua Kushner welcomed their first baby together. Now less than a month later, the 28-year-old was spotted walking around her New York City neighborhood looking fabulous and happy.

©GrosbyGroup



Karlie Kloss looked cheery and colorful last week as she strolled New York City.

On Thursday, Kloss was seen looking casual and chic wearing a white tank top paired with high-waisted flared jeans and added a pop of color to her outfit with a rainbow sweater tied around her shoulders. She accessorized her look with black Gucci loafers, a black purse, gold jewelry, and a black face mask.

The model carried a coffee in her hand, enjoying some time to her herself since becoming a new mom as she strolled around downtown Manhattan last week.

©GrosbyGroup



The new mom enjoyed a cup of coffee in downtown Manhattan.

Then on Friday, Kloss and supermodel friend Irina Shayk happily enjoyed a sunny afternoon in Washington Square Park with their children.

The famous friends sat on the grass, chatting with Shayk’s four-year-old daughter, who she shares with actor Bradley Cooper , and Kloss’ newborn in a carriage. This marked Kloss’ first public outing with her baby. Kloss still hasn’t revealed the name of gender of her and Kushner’s baby.