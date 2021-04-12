Karlie Kloss happily strolled around New York City one month after giving birth

Back in March, supermodel Karlie Kloss and husband Joshua Kushner welcomed their first baby together. Now less than a month later, the 28-year-old was spotted walking around her New York City neighborhood looking fabulous and happy.
On Thursday, Kloss was seen looking casual and chic wearing a white tank top paired with high-waisted flared jeans and added a pop of color to her outfit with a rainbow sweater tied around her shoulders. She accessorized her look with black Gucci loafers, a black purse, gold jewelry, and a black face mask.
The model carried a coffee in her hand, enjoying some time to her herself since becoming a new mom as she strolled around downtown Manhattan last week.
Then on Friday, Kloss and supermodel friend Irina Shayk happily enjoyed a sunny afternoon in Washington Square Park with their children.
The famous friends sat on the grass, chatting with Shayk’s four-year-old daughter, who she shares with actor Bradley Cooper , and Kloss’ newborn in a carriage. This marked Kloss’ first public outing with her baby. Kloss still hasn’t revealed the name of gender of her and Kushner’s baby.
Shayk and Kloss looked chic in leather jackets and blazers and their hair pulled back. The two accessorized with gold jewelry and they both had their black face masks nearby as they caught up with one another. The women eventually left the park and strolled around New York City.
Before the two models went their separate ways, they gave each other a big hug and were all smiles.