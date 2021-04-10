The Rock teases possible Presidential run after positive poll results

President, Rock? A Presidential run could be in the cards for Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson . After a new poll from Piplsay revealed that 46% of Americans would support the actor’s campaign this week, the 48-year-old star opened up about the possibility. “Humbling,” he wrote on Instagram along with the prayer hands and mind blown emojis. “I don’t think our Founding Fathers EVER envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan, tequila drinking, pick up truck driving, fanny pack wearing guy joining their club - but if it ever happens it’d be my honor to serve you, the people.”

The former wrestler didn’t exactly laugh off the news. If anything, he further cemented his interest. Johnson has spoken about a possible run for the Oval in the past, most recently telling USA Today that he’d seriously consider it on one condition: “I would consider a presidential run in the future if that’s what the people wanted.”

“Truly I mean that, and I’m not flippant in any way with my answer.” he added. “That would be up to the people. So I would wait, and I would listen. I would have my finger on the pulse, my ear to the ground.”

In addition to the positive poll, The Rock’s comment section was ablaze with support. From celebrity friends to fans, the overall consensus seemed to be: “Rock for President” and “I’d vote for you!”

As previously reported, close behind Johnson in the celebrity poll was Matthew McConaughey , who’s also consistently outspoken about politics. Piplsay’s poll consisted of 30,138 people nationwide. It gathered insight on how comfortable Americans are with the idea of Hollywood A-listers diving into the political world. Female front-runners in the results included Angelina Jolie, Oprah and Dolly Parton.