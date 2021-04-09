Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the week: Gwen Stefani, Serena Williams, JLo and more

TikTok has all your favorite celebs doing challenges, singing, and creating hilarious content. This week Iggy Azalea used it show all the “uglies” in her DM’s and Serena Williams’ had the help of her daughter to create content. From Shakira, JLo, Will Smith, Lizzo, and more, watch the 10 best celebrity TikTok’s of the week:
GABRIEL UNION
Gabriel union was really feeling herself in the bathroom this morning but what did her daughter Kaavia have to say?
@gabunion
Kaavia’s sill not having it😂 This is my energy going into the weekend 🎉 #happyfriday #Comfy #kaaviajames♬ original sound - Gab Union
GWEN STEFANI
An epic collab with Gwen Stefani and Saweetie is coming soon.
@gwenstefani
got a new #bestfriend @officialsaweetie. can’t wait for u all to see us collab on #slowclap gx♬ original sound - Gwen Stefani
IGGY AZALEA
Iggy Azalea had this message for all the “uglies” in her DM’s. Many of them have millions of followers.
@thenewclassic
ha ha ha as if!?!?! 🙃 stay outta my DMs uglies.♬ Sip It - Iggy Azalea & Tyga
WILL SMITH
Bad Boys came out 26 years ago! Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reunited to make this epic video that has over 57 million views to date.
@willsmith
When we say FOR LIFE we mean it. Bad Boys came out 26 years ago today! @martinlawrence♬ I'm Just a Kid - Simple Plan
SERENA WILLIAMS
Serena Williams and her mini-me Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. made this adorably funny TIkTtok.
@serena
Pick your player!♬ original sound - Serenawilliams
JENNIFER LOPEZ
JLo shared some stunning behind-the-scenes looks at her InStyle Beauty shoot, proving there is no photoshopping when it comes to Lopez.
@jlo
A lil BTS from my @instyle Beauty Issue May 2021 shoot ✨ @kaliuchis 💖♬ telepatía - Kali Uchis
Guaynaa serenaded Lele Pons with the help of some helium.
@yosoyguaynaa
😍😍😍 Claro que le canto! @lelepons 🤣🤣🤣♬ original sound - guaynaa
SHAKIRA
Shakira, Bunny queen, celebrated Easter with the stars of the Holiday.
@shakira
Happy Easter everyone! #easter♬ original sound - Shakira
MILEY CYRUS
A star was born in 1992 and that star is Miley Cyrus.
@mileycyrus
⭐️ A STAR IS BORN ⭐️♬ Heart Of Glass (Live from the iHeart Festival) - Miley Cyrus
LIZZO
Lizzo is taking over TikTok with her hilarious and always body positive videos.
@lizzo
Reenactment of me wearin yoga pants to the store♬ Sheeeshhh - King Julio