Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the week: Gwen Stefani, Serena Williams, JLo and more

TikTok has all your favorite celebs doing challenges, singing, and creating hilarious content. This week Iggy Azalea used it show all the “uglies” in her DM’s and Serena Williams’ had the help of her daughter to create content. From Shakira, JLo, Will Smith, Lizzo, and more, watch the 10 best celebrity TikTok’s of the week:

GABRIEL UNION
Gabriel union was really feeling herself in the bathroom this morning but what did her daughter Kaavia have to say?

 
GWEN STEFANI
An epic collab with Gwen Stefani and Saweetie is coming soon.

 
IGGY AZALEA
Iggy Azalea had this message for all the “uglies” in her DM’s. Many of them have millions of followers.

 
WILL SMITH
Bad Boys came out 26 years ago! Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reunited to make this epic video that has over 57 million views to date.

 
SERENA WILLIAMS
Serena Williams and her mini-me Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. made this adorably funny TIkTtok.

 
JENNIFER LOPEZ
JLo shared some stunning behind-the-scenes looks at her InStyle Beauty shoot, proving there is no photoshopping when it comes to Lopez.

 
GUAYNAAGuaynaa serenaded Lele Pons with the help of some helium.

 
SHAKIRA
Shakira, Bunny queen, celebrated Easter with the stars of the Holiday.

 
MILEY CYRUS
A star was born in 1992 and that star is Miley Cyrus.

LIZZO
Lizzo is taking over TikTok with her hilarious and always body positive videos.

 
