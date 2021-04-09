Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the week: Gwen Stefani, Serena Williams, JLo and more

TikTok has all your favorite celebs doing challenges, singing, and creating hilarious content. This week Iggy Azalea used it show all the “uglies” in her DM’s and Serena Williams’ had the help of her daughter to create content. From Shakira, JLo, Will Smith, Lizzo, and more, watch the 10 best celebrity TikTok’s of the week:

GABRIEL UNION

Gabriel union was really feeling herself in the bathroom this morning but what did her daughter Kaavia have to say?

GWEN STEFANI

An epic collab with Gwen Stefani and Saweetie is coming soon.

IGGY AZALEA

Iggy Azalea had this message for all the “uglies” in her DM’s. Many of them have millions of followers.

WILL SMITH

Bad Boys came out 26 years ago! Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reunited to make this epic video that has over 57 million views to date.