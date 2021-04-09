US-POLITICS-TRUMP-EMPLOYMENT

Why Kim Kardashian is putting all her businesses aside until 2022

Kim announced her decision just days after gaining billionaire status, as it was announced by Forbes, going from $780 million to $1 billion since last year.

Kim Kardashian is setting her priorities straight!

The 40-year-old mother and entrepreneur is known for having multiple business ventures, including her successful SKIMS line and the coveted KKW Beauty, however Kim is now revealing she is not planning to start any new businesses.

She went on to explain that she wants to finish studying for her law degree, before she can start planning her next projects.

Kim announced her decision just days after gaining billionaire status, as it was announced by Forbes‘ World’s Billionaire’s List that her empire recently went from $780 million to $1 billion.

Taking into account her various sources of income, starting with her popular reality show   Keeping Up With The Kardashians , endorsement deals on social media and her various collections.

 

And although the iconic Kardashian is making a fortune with her name, she has continued to show her passion for criminal justice, studying in a four-year apprenticeship, with the goal of taking the bar exam next year.

“I’m still in law school, I have two years left,” she explained, ”so I have two years under my belt.”

Kim is working hard to make a change “when it comes to prison reform,” even meeting former president Donald Trump to express her concerns and make a real difference.

It seems like the star of KUWTK, who recently revealed her divorce from Kanye West, wants to focus on social issues and is ready to put things aside to make it happen.

