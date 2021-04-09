Why Kim Kardashian is putting all her businesses aside until 2022

Kim Kardashian is setting her priorities straight!

The 40-year-old mother and entrepreneur is known for having multiple business ventures, including her successful SKIMS line and the coveted KKW Beauty, however Kim is now revealing she is not planning to start any new businesses.

She went on to explain that she wants to finish studying for her law degree, before she can start planning her next projects.

Kim announced her decision just days after gaining billionaire status, as it was announced by Forbes‘ World’s Billionaire’s List that her empire recently went from $780 million to $1 billion.

Taking into account her various sources of income, starting with her popular reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians , endorsement deals on social media and her various collections.

And although the iconic Kardashian is making a fortune with her name, she has continued to show her passion for criminal justice, studying in a four-year apprenticeship, with the goal of taking the bar exam next year.