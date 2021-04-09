Kim Kardashian posted a photo of her and North both wearing Yeezy shoes

Kim Kardashian has been posting nonstop photos from her recent vacation. We’ve seen photos of the SKIMS fonder posing in bikinis showing off her curves, posts of her makeup-free and even adorable pictures of her and her daughters, North and Chicago.

On Friday, the 40-year-old posted a sweet photo of her and oldest daughter, North smiling for the camera while wearing shoes from her soon to be ex husband’s shoe line, Yeezy. The businesswoman wore a black short onesie with her long brown waves styled down and her skin glowing without a stitch of makeup on it. North looked adorable, of course, laughing and hugging her famous mom in the photo.

Of course Kim has many reasons to celebrate as she was declared a billionaire this week, making Forbes billionaire list. Now, news broke that Kardashian is worth even more than a billion dollars. In an interview with the New York Times, the reality star revealed that her shapewear line, SKIMS, is worth $1.6 billion. Reportedly, Forbes listed SKIMS’ value at $500 million.

Funny enough, Kanye West also made this year’s billionaire list. The rapper and designer’s multi-year deal to design sneaker brand Yeezy for Adidas, ranked number 1,750 on the outlet’s list with an estimated worth of $1.8 billion.