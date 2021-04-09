Travis Barker got Kourtney Kardashian’s name tattooed on his chest!

Things are getting serious between Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker! The drummer has revealed a new chest tattoo that involves the reality TV star.

Travis was spotted in Los Angeles on the set of a new music video, with the name Kourtney in cursive, tattooed right above his nipple.

Now that news of the fresh ink has been revealed by the press, Kourtney is showing off a close-up of the design in her own Instagram account, which seems to be brand new!

And although the post didn’t have a caption, Kourtney seems to be more than thrilled now that Travis is expressing his love with a permanent symbol, including her freshly-manicured nails on the photo.

This isn’t the first tattoo that the artist gets while being with the famous Kardashian, just last month Travis debuted a tattoo on his leg, sharing the process on his Instagram account, with the phrase “you’re so cool!”

With rumors of the new ink being hand-written by Kourtney, and inspired by the 1993 movie True Romance, as the mother and entrepreneur also posted a few screenshots of the film in January.