Kourtney Kardashian responds to Addison Rae hookup rumors

Last year when Kourtney Kardashian, 41, started hanging out with TikTok star Addison Rae, 20, who was 19 at the time, the world was… confused. Mainly, because of the 21 year age gap. A year later, the besties seem to be going strong, and tonight’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians will focus on their friendship. Many started to wonder if it wasn’t just Scott Disick who had an interest in barely legal young women, including her own family. Kourtney finally responded to the rumors on social media before the episode on Thursday, sharing a photo sitting at dinner hugging Rae. She captioned the pic, “In honor of tonight’s episode of #kuwtk curiosity killed the cat 👯‍♀️”

In a clip from Thursday‘s episode, Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian tried to “get to know” Rae by inviting her to lunch without Kourtney. Kim, 40, asks Rae, “Honestly, at the beginning, we were like, ‘Wait, are they hooking up?’” Disick wondered what was going too, adding, “That was the elephant in the room. … It’s OK if you are. Nobody judges.”

Scott and Kourtney’s 11-year-old son Mason Disick even added fuel to the fire in a separate clip. When asked by Kim where the dance sleeps when she stays over he revealed, “My mom’s.” Kim noted, Kourtney’s, “not really like this with her other girlfriends.”