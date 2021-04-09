What do Americans think about celebs like ‘The Rock’ and Matthew McConaughey running for office?

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Matthew McConaughey have both expressed interest in politics and after a recent poll by Piplsay, the actors might have a chance if they decided to run. This isn’t too surprising considering what happened in 2016. The poll consisted of 30,138 people nationwide and gathered insight on just how comfortable Americans are with the idea of A-List Hollywood stars joining politics.

©GettyImages



Johnson and McConaughey

Just last month McConaughey told CNBC he was seriously considering a political bid with many believing it would be for Texas Governor. “I’m not teasing the idea or anything. I’m actually trying to look at the idea and give it serious consideration. I have a new chapter for myself, personally in my life. I believe it is in some sort of leadership role.”



The Rock’s first told Ellen DeGeneres about a possible presidential run back in 2017 on The Ellen Show and his new series based on his life called “Young Rock” includes a presidential campaign in the year 2032. In February he told USA Today the possibility of that happening would be “up to the people.” “I would consider a presidential run in the future if that’s what the people wanted. Truly I mean that, and I’m not flippant in any way with my answer. That would be up to the people.” He added: “So I would wait, and I would listen. I would have my finger on the pulse, my ear to the ground.” When asked about this possibility, 17% voted yes for The Rock, 12% for McConaughey, and 29% for both, making an overall 58% approval rating for the stars. On the other side, 21% voted not sure, and 21% voted no .

©Getty



Angelina Jolie and Tom Hanks

The poll included a list of female Hollywood stars that they would like to see run for president. Angelina Jolie scored 30% of the votes, barely beating Oprah Winfrey with 27%. Dolly Parton (12%) was next followed by Degeneres (9%) who tied with Meryl Streep, (9%), Helen Mirren (7%), and Jane Fonda with 6%.

On the male side, there was Tom Hanks with 22% followed closely by Will Smith (21%), George Clooney (17%), Leonardo DiCaprio (13%), Harrison Ford (10%), Robert Downey Jr, (9%) and Robert DeNiro (8%).



Aside from reality star Donald Trump, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Clint Eastwood, Al Franken, Clay Aiken, Howard Stern, Jerry Springer, and Shirley Temple have all tried out the political game. Some more successfully than others. Most recently, Caitlyn Jenner is reportedly considering a run for California Governor against Governor Gavin Newsom in an impending recall election, per The Guardian.