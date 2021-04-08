Lady Gaga looks stunning in all white on the set of ‘House of Gucci’

Lady Gaga couldn’t look any more stunning as she wears all white in new photos from the set of House of Gucci.

The actress and singer--who plays the role of Patrizia Reggiani in the upcoming biographical crime drama about her involvement in her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci’s 1995 assassination--was filming an important scene from the movie in photos from the set in Rome, Italy, on Thursday, April 8.

The 35-year-old was seen wearing an all-white lace midi dress for the scene, which seemingly chronicled Reggiani‘s 1973 wedding with Gucci. This looks seems to represent a costume change following the nuptials, with other photos showing Gaga in a white gown that featured an A-line silhouette, floral detailing throughout, a high-low hemline, sweetheart neckline and long-sleeved sheer overlay.

In the more casual look, she wore a black belt, a matching white lace shawl, and a pair of white and navy heels.

House of Gucci follows the story of Maurizio (played by Adam Driver), the head of the famous Gucci fashion house. The movie is set to chronicle his life with his ex-wife Reggiani and the aftermath of his death after Reggiani hired a hitman to kill him in 1995. The film is based on the novel The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour and Greed by Sara Gay Forden.

The drama is being directed by Ridley Scott and is currently being filmed on location in Italy. Photos on set of Driver, Gaga and Jared Leto, who stars as fashion designer Paolo Gucci, have been surfacing for weeks now, causing a frenzy among fans of the actor and of the story itself.