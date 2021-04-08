Liam Payne shares parenting experience with ex-girlfriend Cheryl Cole

Liam Payne is sharing his experience as a father, co-parenting his 4-year-old son Bear with his ex-girlfriend Cheryl Cole.

The 27-year-old singer, explained that he has a “really lovely” relationship with his ex, and they’re both doing a great job parenting.

Liam who recently revealed his engagement to model Maya Henry, also went on to confess that they are now “closer than ever,” and are even spending a lot of time on the phone.

“Cheryl is literally the best person to co-parent with. No stress involved. It‘s very, very relaxed.”

Liam revealed he had a hard time adjusting to the lockdown caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, however he is now relaxing a bit more.

The former couple is also taking the necessary precautions, with Liam stating that “It‘s hard with the COVID thing, as I have to make sure I’m negative before I go over and see him.”

Adding that “having to wait that couple of days before you can” get the results makes it complicated.

Cheryl and Liam made the “tough decision” to split up in 2018, but decided to remain friendly, as they “still have so much love for each other as a family.”