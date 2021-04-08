Victoria La Mala and Joe Ojeda reveal how they teamed up with Chris Perez and Yorch to release ‘Nuestra Tierra’

After releasing “Nuestra Tierra,” a corrido with all the potential to become an anthem for immigrants, Victoria La Mala and Joe Ojeda shared with HOLA! USA how they teamed up with Chris Perez and Yorch to bless the community with their powerful message.

“I think that this song was meant to be,” said Victoria La Mala. “Because we were working on some other songs that we’re collaborating in, and then we went to have lunch, and after lunch, we were talking about trying something new.”

©Agencies



Victoria La Mala

According to the Urban banda singer for them, it was almost imperative to release a song highlighting the struggle and the hard work of all immigrants living in the United States. “It was very important for us to talk about this topic,” the Mexico City native said. “We spoke about it because Jorge Eduardo and I are immigrants. We came here from Mexico looking for our dreams to come true, searching for that American Dream that everyone talks about. So we just wanted to tell the story of our lives here as immigrants.”

Victoria believes the main reason why the song resonates with so many people is that it came from their hearts and their experiences. “Coming here and just really trying to move forward and look for that dream and push, even though you leave so many things behind. You have to go through so much to achieve it,” she told HOLA! USA.

“Nuestra Tierra” has powerful statements, and one of them is a call to action to reclaim what belongs to us in the first place. “Gente mía ya es tiempo creo que no hay mejor momento para alzar la voz y reclamar lo que siempre fue nuestro,” sings Yorch, as an invitation to remind people that parts of the United States used to be controlled by Mexico.

For Joe Ojeda, known for being one of the members of Selena y Los Dinos, their song is to reflect on immigrants and their search to improve their lives continuously. “They come to this side for a better life, and it’s a big sacrifice that they face,” he said. “It’s heartbreaking when I see the children being mistreated and what they go through, what the immigrants go through on a daily basis. But, this song represents them. We pray for them, and we still want them to have that better life.”

“I think that it’s also very important to recognize that when somebody comes here, we work hard, we contribute to society,” Victoria added. “That means that this is our home too, and this is our land too. That sometimes, that gets lost in the whole political game and translation. That’s what America has always been about. The land of opportunity, the land of the free.”