Kevin Bacon reveals wife Kyra Sedgwick hated her engagement ring

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick have been married for 32 years, so clearly, things are going well--but not everything in their relationship has always been perfect.

The 62-year-old acting vet visited The Kelly Clarkson Show on Wednesday, April 7, where he told the story of his proposal to his now-wife. During their conversation, he told host Kelly Clarkson that even though he and Sedgwick have been happily married for more than three decades, they don’t exactly share the same taste in jewelry.

When Clarkson asked if anyone else knew that Bacon was planning to propose, he replied, “I had this feeling that I really, really didn‘t want anybody else to know, so I didn’t tell my friends, I didn’t tell family.”

He continued, “No one knew, which meant that I had to go out and find this ring all by myself. And I have to tell you, I’m really not a jewelry guy. Like, I just don’t get it.”

The actor managed to find a ring he thought “was banging,” which he ended up slipping into the Call Your Mother actress’ Christmas stocking, She said yes, but it wasn’t long before she admitted something wasn’t quite right.

“About three months later, we’re lying in bed, and she wakes up, and she’s crying, and she’s crying, and she can’t even say what’s going on,” he revealed. “Finally, she goes, ‘I don’t like the ring!’ I talked her off the ledge after that. ‘It’s all right, it’s all right, honey—we’ll go back. I don’t care—we’ll take it back.’”

Even though she eventually admitted to not liking the ring, Kevin was quick to point out that Kyra “felt so terrible” about bringing up her problem with the ring. While Kelly said that the couple clearly valued honesty in their relationship, Kevin went on to clarify: “After three months, she got honest. She wasn’t honest at the moment.”

Kyra Sedgwick recently opened up about their marriage to The Post, saying, “Honestly, we just got lucky, there’s no secret, we just got so lucky when we were so young.”