Sophie Turner reacts to Taylor Swift’s new song about her split with Joe Jonas

We have to remember that although the former “it” couple only dated for three months, Taylor wrote her album ‘Fearless’ around the same time.

Taylor Swift continues to give fans major throwbacks, this time with another release from the vault, that takes us back to that time in 2008 when the popstar dated Joe Jonas.

Now, we have to remember that although the former “it” couple only dated for three months, Taylor wrote her album Fearless around the same time.

The singer previously revealed during an interview with Ellen Degeneres, that one of the tracks on Fearless, was about the controversial split.

Part of the drama had to do with the fact that Joe ended the brief romance over the phone with a 27-second phone call, with the lyrics of the song stating “Hello Mr. Perfectly Fine. How‘s your heart after breaking mine?

She also sings, “Mr. always at the right place at the right time, baby. Hello, Mr. Casually cruel. Mr. Everything revolves around you. I‘ve been Miss Misery since your goodbye. And you’re Mr. Perfectly Fine.”

  

But the best part of this revived teenage drama involves Joe’s wife Sophie Turner, who praised the song on her Instagram Story, describing it as a “BOP,” causing Taylor to notice, responding to the actress “forever bending the knee for the queen of the north.”

  

Fans of the acclaimed singer are loving the re-release of Mr. Perfectly Fine, and are speculating on what Joe Jonas and Jake Gyllenhaal might be thinking, as Jake was also a major factor in one of Taylor’s best songs All Too Well .

The 31-year-old Grammy Winner recently revealed that she will include 27 songs in the upcoming album, which will be released tomorrow!

