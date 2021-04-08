Sophie Turner reacts to Taylor Swift’s new song about her split with Joe Jonas

Taylor Swift continues to give fans major throwbacks, this time with another release from the vault, that takes us back to that time in 2008 when the popstar dated Joe Jonas.

Now, we have to remember that although the former “it” couple only dated for three months, Taylor wrote her album Fearless around the same time.

The singer previously revealed during an interview with Ellen Degeneres, that one of the tracks on Fearless, was about the controversial split.

Part of the drama had to do with the fact that Joe ended the brief romance over the phone with a 27-second phone call, with the lyrics of the song stating “Hello Mr. Perfectly Fine. How‘s your heart after breaking mine?”

She also sings, “Mr. always at the right place at the right time, baby. Hello, Mr. Casually cruel. Mr. Everything revolves around you. I‘ve been Miss Misery since your goodbye. And you’re Mr. Perfectly Fine.”

Me in 2020: life is chill, writing songs based in fiction to avoid drama, feeling pretty grown up



My 2008 music from the vault, in a goblin voice: “REELEEEEEEASE MR PERFECTLY FIIIIIIINE” https://t.co/PCexr31q9x — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 7, 2021

But the best part of this revived teenage drama involves Joe’s wife Sophie Turner, who praised the song on her Instagram Story, describing it as a “BOP,” causing Taylor to notice, responding to the actress “forever bending the knee for the queen of the north.”