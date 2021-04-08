Kim Kardashian believes there will be another billionaire in her famous family

It was announced earlier this week that Kim Kardashian is officially a billionaire, according to Forbes. The SKIMS founder finally made it on the outlet’s famous list.

Forbes said Kardashian’s “two lucrative businesses,” KKW Beauty and SKIMS really helped skyrocket the 40-year-old’s earnings into the 10 figures category. Reportedly in 2020, the reality star’s earnings were $780 million and now she is worth $1 billion.

Ever wonder just how Forbes figures out how much money a famous person is worth? “We value a variety of assets, including private companies, real estate, art and more. We don’t pretend to know each billionaire’s private balance sheet (though some provide it). When documentation isn’t supplied or available, we discount fortunes,” the business magazine has said.

It’s almost two years to the date since Kylie Jenner was first named a billionaire back in March 2019. But apparently the title didn’t last long because a year later, Forbes refuted its own report saying that Jenner‘s cosmetics company, Kylie’s Cosmetics, was “significantly smaller, and less profitable, than the family has spent years leading the cosmetics industry and media outlets,” according to USA Today.

If you’re possibly thinking that Kardashian is the last of her family to earn the billionaire title, the SKIMS founder begs to differ. During an appearance at a SKIMS pop up at The Grove in Los Angeles, a TMZ photographer asked the 40-year-old about making it onto the magazine’s list.