Sofia Reyes petitions to put Spanish word in the dictionary

Sofia Reyes is bringing the flavor. The 25-year-old Monterrey, Nuevo native has teamed up with legendary Mexican brewery Estrella Jalisco to introduce the brand’s Tropical Chamoy Michelada. Boasting a refreshing fruity taste, the lager is a staple on the Mexican brunch menu. Reyes and the company aim to make chamoy known on a global level. “I grew up in Mexico and chamoy is very important to us there,” the singer-songwriter told us. In fact, the colorful flavor is so infused in the culture that Reyes and Estrella Jalisco cannot believe the word isn’t in the English or Spanish dictionary.

The pair have taken matters into their own hands and launched a petition asking Merriam-Webster to add chamoy - and they want fans to help! Everyone is invited to  sign the petition  and then submit their best definition of chamoy on social media for a chance to win two Tropical Chamoy swag kits and a year-long supply. Cheers to that!

Ahead of petition day, we chatted with the “1, 2, 3” singer about her tasty teamwork, new music and more.

How did your partnership with Estrella Jalisco come about?
Definitely! Growing up in Mexico, were you a fan of Chamoy?
What other traditions or flavors did you have growing up that you miss?
Estrella Jalisco is petitioning to have chamoy added to Merriam-Webster‘s dictionary. If you could add any other word what would it be?

How does it feel to bring authentic Mexican representation to the U.S. with your work?
In addition to Estrella Jalisco, you‘ve collaborated with some incredible artists, who’s your next dream collab (artist or company)?
Speaking of collaborations, can you tell us anything about “Dancing on Dangerous?”
Any other upcoming projects you’d like to share?

