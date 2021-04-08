Khloé Kardashian claps back at the accidental bikini photo that was posted of her

Khloé Kardashian is one of those celebrities who is often the topic of conversation when it comes to editing or altering her Instagram photos. Now, the Good American founder is being forced to come forward and speak her truth as a rare, unedited bikini photo of the 36-year-old was accidentally posted to Instagram.
The controversial photo was of the Revenge Body author during a private family get together and was posted to social media without permission by an assistant,” said Tracy Romulus, the chief marketing officer for KKW Brands, in a statement.
Yesterday, Kardashian took to Instagram to address the unedited photo that was reportedly posted without the reality star’s permission and she supposedly is threatening legal action over it.
Kardashian’s way of speaking out about this situation was to share raw, unedited photos and videos and even get on an Instagram live to show her body on Instagram yesterday along with a lengthy post about body image. In one of her clap back posts yesterday Kardashian captioned it, “PS Yes I did a live to show you all this isn’t photoshopped 😝.”
The 36-year-old said the reason why she wanted the accidental photo taken down was because she’s faced “pressure, constant ridicule and judgment” her whole life.
“Hey guys, this is me and my body unretouched and unfiltered,” Khloé began her post, which included a video of her just in underwear. ”The photo that was posted this week is beautiful. But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn‘t flattering in bad lighting or doesn’t capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point - and then shares it to the world - you should have every right to ask for it not to be shared - no matter who you are.”
Kardashian continued by writing, “You never quite get used to being judged and pulled apart and told how unattractive one is, but I will say if you hear anything enough then you will start to believe it. This is how I have been conditioned to feel, that I am not beautiful enough just being me.”