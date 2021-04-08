Khloé Kardashian claps back at the accidental bikini photo that was posted of her

Khloé Kardashian is one of those celebrities who is often the topic of conversation when it comes to editing or altering her Instagram photos. Now, the Good American founder is being forced to come forward and speak her truth as a rare, unedited bikini photo of the 36-year-old was accidentally posted to Instagram.

The controversial photo was of the Revenge Body author during a private family get together and was posted to social media without permission by an assistant,” said Tracy Romulus, the chief marketing officer for KKW Brands, in a statement.

Yesterday, Kardashian took to Instagram to address the unedited photo that was reportedly posted without the reality star’s permission and she supposedly is threatening legal action over it.

Kardashian’s way of speaking out about this situation was to share raw, unedited photos and videos and even get on an Instagram live to show her body on Instagram yesterday along with a lengthy post about body image. In one of her clap back posts yesterday Kardashian captioned it, “PS Yes I did a live to show you all this isn’t photoshopped 😝.”

The 36-year-old said the reason why she wanted the accidental photo taken down was because she’s faced “pressure, constant ridicule and judgment” her whole life.