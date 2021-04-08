Jennifer Lopez reveals who the first person was to ever call her J.Lo

Jennifer Lopez is Instyle’s May cover star and the outlet included quotes from her colleagues, friends, and even ex-boyfriends. She responded to many and revealed where her famous J.Lo nickname came from. According to Lopez, “J.Lo” came from the late rapper Heavy D who passed away in 2011. “The name J.Lo came from Heavy D,” she said, “he used to come by the studio for my first album and would call me Jenny-Lo, Jennifer-Lo, or J.Lo.” After she released “On the 6th” in 1999 and started doing her second album Lopez explained, “I decided to call it J.Lo, and I believe that’s when it really stuck!”

©GettyImages GALLERY



Heavy D and J.Lo

J.Lo was released in 2001 and debuted at the top of the US Billboard 200, it was the same week The Wedding Planner opened at number 1 at the domestic box office, making her the first entertainment to have a number 1 album and film at the same time. ﻿



Heavy D passed away at the age of 44 after being rushed to a hospital in Los Angeles after being found unconscious. When news broke that the “Now That We Found Love” singer had passed musicians, celebrities, and fans mourned the rapper who played an influential role in shaping music in the late 80s and early 90s. Born Dwight Arrington Myers, he’s said to have predicted Lopez’s success. When he passed away J.Lo tweeted, “how would you feel knowing prejudice was obsolete & all mankind danced to the exact beat” – rip heavy d …. You are in my heart 4ever.”