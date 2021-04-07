Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin are still going strong! The pair were caught at the beach hanging out with the 19-year-old sister Delilah Hamlin on Easter Sunday in Miami. Disick rocked his newly shaven head at the getaway and protected it from the sun by covering it with a black bucket hat from his brand, Talentless.

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin in Miami

While the daughters of American actor, author, and entrepreneur Harry Hamlin and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Lisa Rinna, wore pink bikinis and strolled along the beach before taking a dip in the pool.

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin taking a dip in the pool

“Welp we both seem to share a love of bucket hats,” Rinna shared on Instagram, referring to her teenage daughter and the 37-year-old.

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin take their love to Miami and spend their Easter Sunday at the beach

Disick and Hamlin started dating in 2020 after the Keeping up with the Kardashians star split with Sofia Richie. The pair shared on social media the status of the relationship on Valentine’s Day by posting photos of their fancy dinner.

According to PageSix, Hamlin has spent time with Mason, Penelope, and Reign, children Disick shares with Kourtney Kardashian. The publication also reported that they were house-hunting in Miami.

Recently, we reported that Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick tried to rekindle their romance before the Poosh founder started dating musician Travis Barker.