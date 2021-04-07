Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin take their love to Miami and spend their Easter Sunday at the beach

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin are still going strong! The pair were caught at the beach hanging out with the 19-year-old sister Delilah Hamlin on Easter Sunday in Miami. Disick rocked his newly shaven head at the getaway and protected it from the sun by covering it with a black bucket hat from his brand, Talentless.
While the daughters of American actor, author, and entrepreneur Harry Hamlin and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Lisa Rinna, wore pink bikinis and strolled along the beach before taking a dip in the pool.
“Welp we both seem to share a love of bucket hats,” Rinna shared on Instagram, referring to her teenage daughter and the 37-year-old.
Disick and Hamlin started dating in 2020 after the Keeping up with the Kardashians star split with Sofia Richie. The pair shared on social media the status of the relationship on Valentine’s Day by posting photos of their fancy dinner.
According to PageSix, Hamlin has spent time with Mason, Penelope, and Reign, children Disick shares with Kourtney Kardashian. The publication also reported that they were house-hunting in Miami.
Recently, we reported that Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick tried to rekindle their romance before the Poosh founder started dating musician Travis Barker.
“I can’t remember the last time Scott and I spent time alone together without the kids,” Kourtney tells fans in a confessional. “It’s been years since we did this, and it’s just a little bit weird.”
After an evening of reminiscing and sharing a few laughs about their past relationship, the following day, Kourtney told sister Kim Kardashian that she and Scott are not back together. “I forgot how nice it is to just have a conversation with Scott without the kids.” The 41-year-old makes sure to clarify that they’re just “friends,” to which Scott adds, “purely platonic.”