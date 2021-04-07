Catherine Zeta-Jones reveals the secret to a happy marriage!

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas have been Hollywood’s power couple for two decades, and while the pair had a short split a few years ago, they still keep their love alive.

Loading the player...

Now the 51-year-old actress is opening up about their relationship and how they have managed to stay together after 20 years and two children, while staying happy and healthy.

She confessed that they “have a lot of fun together,” and it’s their unusual schedule that helps them keep their marriage consistent.

Explaining that they spend a lot of time together because unlike so many couples, they have never had a 9-to-5 job.

“We‘re either on or we’re off. I’m really working 16 hours a day, or I’m not. He’s doing the same, or not. So we’ve had in our relationship huge amounts of time where we’ve been just us.”