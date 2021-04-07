US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA

Tom Brady says wife Gisele Bündchen brings out the best version of him

“I give her a lot of credit for that”

Just a few months after celebrating 12 years of marriage,  Tom Brady  is opening up about his wife,  Gisele Bündchen , and just how much she does for him.

In a new interview with Good Morning America this week, the Super Bowl champion told Michael Strahan about the secret to their relationship. Together, the pair share son Benjamin Rein, 11, and daughter Vivian Lake, 8. Brady is also a father to 13-year-old son John ”Jack” Edward with his ex, Bridget Moynahan.

“I give her a lot of credit for that,” Tom said when asked about the success of their marriage. “She’s the one that, you know, supports the family and, at the end of the day, makes a lot of sacrifices. She brings out the best version of me.

  

Brady also opened up about keeping his children “grounded” as they grow up, making sure that they know they‘ll have to “work hard” in life even though they have famous parents.

“Mom and Dad’s life is very unique in this world,” he explained. “I don’t want them to take those things for granted. I want them to make the impact in the world that they’re gonna make. But they’re gonna make it in their way, too.”

In February, the happy couple celebrated their anniversary by sharing sweet tributes to one another on social media.

Brady posted a photo of their family at Super Bowl LV earlier that month, writing, “Happy anniversary!! I couldn’t have imagined a better wife and partner than you @gisele when I said ’I do’ 12 years ago. I have had so much fun, happiness and joy seeing our family grow!

 

“You are the sweetest, most loving and determined person I know,” he continued. “You always do what’s right, and you are the best example for our kids of what a supportive loving partner is! How blessed am I?? Te amo.”

In Gisele’s post, she included a slideshow of images of the couple, writing a sweet message that echoed exactly what her husband said about their relationship.

“Happy anniversary my love!” she wrote at the time. “I can‘t believe it’s already been 12 years! We have gone [through] so much and have grown so much together. There nothing that I love more then you and our family and there is no one that I rather share my life with then you! Te amo ❤️.”

 

