Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi wore matching outfits while on a coffee run

It’s been a minute since we’ve checked in on one of our favorite celebrity couples, Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi . It seems that the stunning model and the hunk of an actor are still going strong as they were spotted out together the other day looking very much in love.

©GrosbyGroup



Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi looking adorable while matching one another.

The daughter of Cindy Crawford and ‘The Kissing Booth’ actor coordinated outfits while grabbing a coffee together this past weekend in Los Angeles. The 19-year-old model wore a cropped collared light blue blouse paired with black trouser pants, a green baseball hat, and a pair of orange-tinted sunglasses that gave us a retro vibe.

©GrosbyGroup



Kaia Gerber looked adorable while grabbing coffee.

Walking with coffee in their hands and Geber holding onto Elordi’s buff arm, the actor matched his girlfriend wearing a white tank top under a blue button-up shirt paired with black slacks. He accessorized with black sunglasses.