Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi wore matching outfits while on a coffee run

It’s been a minute since we’ve checked in on one of our favorite celebrity couples, Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi . It seems that the stunning model and the hunk of an actor are still going strong as they were spotted out together the other day looking very much in love.
The daughter of Cindy Crawford and ‘The Kissing Booth’ actor coordinated outfits while grabbing a coffee together this past weekend in Los Angeles. The 19-year-old model wore a cropped collared light blue blouse paired with black trouser pants, a green baseball hat, and a pair of orange-tinted sunglasses that gave us a retro vibe.
Walking with coffee in their hands and Geber holding onto Elordi’s buff arm, the actor matched his girlfriend wearing a white tank top under a blue button-up shirt paired with black slacks. He accessorized with black sunglasses.
In some of the photos, the Australian actor was seen with his arm around Gerber as they waited to cross the street.
The famous couple is private when it comes to their relationship and usually we only see them together unless they’re heading to the gym, running an errand, or on a coffee run, as they were here.
The couple first started dating back in September and then they confirmed their relationship on Instagram by posting photos of their matching costumes as Elvis Presley and his ex-wife Priscilla Presley.
A few months ago, a source gave People an exclusive insight into the young couple’s relationship. “Jacob is very sweet to Kaia. They are always very loving and cute together,” added the source. ”It‘s obvious that Cindy and Rande approve of Jacob too. They spend a lot of time together.”