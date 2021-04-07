Serena Williams and daughter Olympia are summer-ready in matching swimsuits

Serena Williams and her daughter, Olympia Ohanian , are always donning matching outfits--but the swimsuits they took photos in recently just might be the most adorable mommy-and-me moment yet.

In their latest photoshoot, the tennis superstar and her 3-year-old daughter are ready for summer in their matching hot pink swimsuits as they pose in front of a perfectly blue pool. The pair hold hands while they show off their cute ensembles, with Williams’ reading “The Shady One” and Olympia wearing one that says, “Wild Child.”

“The Shady One and the Wild Child, together we’re unstoppable,” Serena wrote in the caption.

Just last month, in an interview with WWD, the Compton native opened up about working with her little one on the Stuart Weitzman set. The shoot gave her the opportunity to share a special memory with her daughter when she gets older, but beyond that, she was also impressed with how the 3-year-old handled herself on set.

“We were getting nervous—she took her nap [before] and you can’t shoot with kids for that long, so she came and went nuts—just pose, pose, pose—and then she was out. I was like—that’s how you shoot,” Williams said at the time. “We had the ‘Baby Shark’ [song] playing, she loves her little Disney songs and then she loves the ‘Body’ song [by Megan Thee Stallion] but I put the clean version on.”

She continued, “It was so fun, it’s something I’ll be able to show [Olympia] in 20 years and you can’t beat that. I’m not ashamed to say it’s the best thing I’ve ever done.”

When she was pregnant, even before the tennis legend found out she’d be having a girl, Williams had a feeling that the mini-me she gave birth to was on the way.