Demi Lovato looks back at her painful split with Max Ehrich in her tell-all documentary

Demi Lovato is looking back at the painful romance and split with ex-fiance Max Ehrich, revealing what really went down in their relationship.

Loading the player...

The singer is talking about every aspect of her life in her popular Youtube documentary Dancing With the Devil .

The new episode starts with early footage of the quarantine, with Demi confessing that she feels amazing with Max, adding that he fits right in with her family and she is “scared to know life without quarantine with him.”

The series shows her mom Dianna De La Garza and her sister Madison De La Garza, talking about the actor, stating that they “think he’s going to be around for a while.”

The first part of the episode ends with Demi announcing her engagement, describing it as the best day of her life, “I felt like I was floating. It’s been a whirlwind ever since.”

However the footage then turns dark, with the 28-year-old singer revealing that she is no longer engaged and remains sober despite her life flipping upside down.

Demi breaks down in tears and says that although she doesn’t miss him, she misses “the person that I started quarantining with,” and she doesn’t know how to give her heart to someone after this.

She also says that as time went on, she realized she didn’t actually know the person she was engaged to, and Max wasn’t the person she thought she was.