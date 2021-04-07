Joe Jonas praises wife Sophie Turner using THIS Lady Gaga quote

Joe Jonas couldn’t be more proud of his wife, Sophie Turner , and he’s got the Lady Gaga quote to prove it.

On Tuesday, April 6, the Game of Thrones alum posted a series selfies taken in front of a mirror that sits in the middle of a beautiful garden. In the photos, the actress is fully embracing the sunny weather in California, wearing a knitted green romper and a vibrant button down shirt over top.

“I’ll have a piña colada please 🌞 🍹” she wrote in her caption, proving she wants to skip right over spring and slide into summer.

Along with her outfit, the star is showing off her sleek blonde braid, perfectly winged eyeliner, and even some coordinating green eyeshadow. As fans flocked to the comments to share just how much they love the new photos, her husband came right along with them to offer his support.

The Jonas Brothers frontman took to the comments to tell his wife just how stunning she looks, using the perfect Lady Gaga quote to do so.

“Talented, brilliant, incredible, amazing, show stopping, spectacular,” he commented under the pics, quoting a viral moment from Lady Gaga discussing American Horror Story producer Ryan Murphy in an interview she did with The Hollywood Reporter back in 2015.

While Joe and Sophie are known for keeping their relationship fairly private, they’re never shy about hyping each other up on social media.

Just last month, the singer shared a rare shirtless selfie onto Instagram, which prompted some much-deserved praise from his wife. While he only uploaded the picture onto his IG Stories, Turner took the time out to repost it onto her Instagram stories, adding a pink sticker that reads, “1800-DIAL-A-DADDY.”