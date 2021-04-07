Penelope Cruz looked chic in bootcut jeans while on the set of her new film

Penelope Cruz has been busy filming her new movie ‘Parallel Mothers’ in Spain which is a story about two mothers giving birth on the same day.

©GrosbyGroup



Penelope Cruz on the set of her new film.

Production on the Pedro Almodóvar film began last month and this week Cruz was photographed busy at work in character. As always, the 46-year-old looked stunning in a casual outfit that consisted of a back t-shirt tucked into a pair of dark blue bootcut jeans. She wore a matching black and white long tweed jacket over it and accessorized with brown boots and a matching brown purse that hung over her shoulder.

©GrosbyGroup



Penelope Cruz looked chic in her bootcut jeans.

Her hair was a light blonde color that hit at shoulder length and was styled straight with a side bang. Following CDC guidelines, the Spanish actress wore a black face mask.

The film, also known as ‘Madres paralelas’ was written by Almodóvar with Cruz in mind for the movie’s lead role, according to the Daily Mail. Cruz will appear in the movie alongside other actors including Aitana Sanchez Gijon and Milena Smit who play the mothers in the film and Israel Elejalde has been casted as the main male character.