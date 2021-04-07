Adam Levine just proved that he is the ultimate girl dad

Adam Levine is one of our favorite girl dads and he proved that to be even more true when he posted an adorable photo of him, his supermodel wife, and their two adorable little girls.

In a very sweet photo of the famous family, Levine is seen holding hands with wife, Behati Prinsloo, 4-year-old daughter Dusty Rose, and 3-year-old daughter Gio Grace. The post showed the family of four wearing matching dresses, including the former ‘Voice’ coach while all holding hands standing on the grass with their backs turned towards the camera.

The 42-year-old musician specifically coordinated with one of his daughters in a pink halter maxi dress while Prinsloo matched their other daughter in an off-the-shoulder tie-dye dress. Levine captioned the photo, “girls just wanna have fun 💅🏻.”

The photo received over a million likes and the comment section was flooded with fans and followers obsessing over the photo. One comment read, “Haha, The things dad gotta do for there baby girl 👧🏾 good one brodie @adamlevine.” Another fan wrote, “This is the cutest thing I’ve seen all day! 😍.” I love this picture for so many reasons! You are an awesome daddy and hubby!!!❤️❤️,” read another comment.

The Namibian model reposted her husband’s photo on her Instagram stories. She tagged the brand who made the dresses and added the 🙏😂 emojis.