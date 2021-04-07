Kanye West documentary reportedly purchased by Netflix for $30 million

Get ready to see a whole lot of Kanye West because a multipart documentary about the rapper is coming soon. Billboard reported Tuesday that Netflix bought the project for $30 million and acquired it from Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah. Commonly knows as Coodie & Chike, they directed West’s first videos “Through the Wire” and the third version of “Jesus Walks.” It will feature never-before-seen videos and other rare footage of west and has been more than 20 years in the making.

According to the Billboard, Simmons has been filming West since the late ’90s. Their relationship will drive the series and it will also cover how the rapper rose to tame, the tragic death of his mother Donda West, his venture into the fashion world with Yeezy, and his 2020 presidential run. It‘s unclear if the documentary will cover his battles with mental health and subsequent separation from Kim Kardashian. A source told Billboard Kanye has essentially given the duo his blessing by allowing himself to be filmed for over 20 years.



The project is still untitled but is reportedly set to debut on Netflix later this year. His reps told Billboard, another documentary by Steve Stanulis, West’s former bodyguard, has been pitched and is reported, “still in discussions with multiple platforms.”