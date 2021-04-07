This is why Shakira and Gerard Piqué let their kids win

Shakira and her long-time boo Gerard Piqué started dating after meeting on the set of her “Waka Waka” music video in 2010. A decade later, the Spanish professional soccer player and the iconic singer have created a happy family, with two sons, Milan, 8, and Sasha, 6. Shakira has been called the “Queen of Latin music” and Gerard is considered to be one of the best center-backs in the world. As you can imagine, having parents like Shakira and Gerard can mean an added layer of pressure growing up, which is something they are aware of. In a recent television interview with Nexes, the defender talked about why they let their kids win and reflected on the first time he ever beat his dad.

Gerard said in Spanish that since the kids have both a mother and father who are number 1, “it must be very difficult for them sometimes.” “You have to know how to balance that as parents. I remember that mine never let me win.” Gerard then revealed his super cute nickname for Shakira and explained, “Instead, with Shaki, sometimes we let them win because we understand that they have a completely different context to what I or she had, they were not known parents, we did not have this pressure. Our children live with excessive pressure.” The father continued, ”They were born with that and I think it‘s important that sometimes they have personal victories even if it’s at home. Playing soccer with Milan or Sasha we let them win.”



The Barca center-back went on to explain that his father never let him win at anything when he was little, which probably explains his competitive edge. “The day I managed to beat him for the first time I thought: ‘I’ll never let you win again.’ It was a victory that was actually silly but for me it was important,“ he concluded.